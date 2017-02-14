The Town of Inlet is getting ready for the 15th annual Frozen Fire and Lights—a weekend of bonfires, fireworks and family fun that will be held on Saturday, Feb. 25. This event began as a way of reminding visitors and locals of what the town has to offer at Fern Park in the winter. Every winter the pavilion is flooded and becomes an indoor skating rink with a warming room and heated restrooms. A small section at the base of the mountain was cleared many years ago leaving a nice little sledding hill, perfect for all ages. Fern Park is also the trailhead to many miles of groomed cross-country ski trails and trails for snowshoeing. All of the activities are free. You just need to bring your own equipment. If you don’t have your own, you can rent skis, snowshoes and skates downtown at Pedals and Petals.

New this year, there will be hot dogs, chili dogs, cups of chili, cookies, brownies, hot chocolate, coffee and water available for purchase at Fern Park. Raffle tickets for a television and a kayak, both to be raffled off in the spring, will also be available. All proceeds from the concession and raffles will benefit the Old Forge Little League.

The Inlet Youth Commission will again offer their Noah’s Ark Animal Workshop in the Senior Room of the Inlet Town Hall. The time for this will be 10 a.m. to noon. Make your own stuffed animal. Outfits and accessories will also available. Free face painting will take place during this time.

Inlet’s Frozen Fire and Lights is also the day of the sixth annual Cardboard Sled Race. The race will take place at 1 p.m. at Fern Park. If you haven’t started construction on your sled yet, you better get going.

The Youth Snowmobile Races will return for the third year during this event. These races begin at 3 p.m. on a groomed oval track at Fern Park. Registration starts at 1:30 p.m.

Other activities returning will be the Inlet Public Library’s Book Sale from 10 a.m.-2:00 p.m., Happy Hour at The Woods Inn from 4-6 p.m., and Chocolate and Wine Sampling at Screamen Eagle following the fireworks.

Paul Chambers has been busy knocking on doors, collecting money for the spectacular display of fireworks that will be held promptly at 7 p.m. around the bonfire at Arrowhead Park. If he hasn’t found you yet, help him out and go find him. Or contact the Inlet Information Office, and we will help you connect with him. These fireworks are not possible without your support.

This event is possible thanks to the Town of Inlet, the Inlet Area Business Association, the Central Adirondack Association and a tremendous amount of support from the local businesses and the people who live here.

For complete schedule and for more information, rules and applications for the Cardboard Sled Race or Youth Snowmobile Races go to www.FrozenFireand

Lights.com.