As part of “Adirondack Christmas on Main Street,” Inlet has many activities lined up for Saturday, Nov. 26. Here are just a few:

Arrowhead Park will be swarmed with children looking for hidden candy canes around the playground and ball field during Inlet’s 14th annual Candy Cane Hunt at 12:30 p.m. After they have found their allotted number of candy canes, they will retreat to the Inlet Town Hall and collect prizes (thanks to the Central Adirondack Association) and the Inlet Youth Commission will have hot cocoa and popcorn ready for them.

New this year, The Woods Inn is setting up a Santa’s Village from 1-4 p.m. Stop in to see Mrs. Claus and she will offer you treats: cookies, cupcakes, fruit, cheese, cocoa, and cider. She will do readings of “The Night Before Christmas.” There will be hayrides through town, a North Pole Junction train is set up to check out and a classic Coca-cola Christmas display. Santa will make an appearance between 1:30-2:30 p.m. They will also have a mailbox for your letters to Santa.

At 2:30 p.m. the second annual Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest will take place in the Inlet Town Hall. To be eligible as an ugly christmas sweater contestant you must wear a Christmas or winter themed sweater, sweatshirt, or sweater vest to the event. Turtlenecks and long or short-sleeved t-shirts will not be accepted. You may add to or alter your Christmas sweater however you like. Have fun and get creative.

Inlet is looking for a holiday pie to be proud of. Bake your favorite pie and bring it in to the Senior Room in Inlet Town Hall at 4:30 p.m. to share with other pie lovers and the committee will all determine which pie can be called “Inlet’s Best.”

For questions contact Adele at (315) 357-5501. For the most updated schedule and a map of the weekend’s events go to InletNY.com and click on Adirondack Christmas on Main Street under Events and Activities or call the Inlet Information Office (315) 357-5501.