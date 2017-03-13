By M. LISA MONROE

Express Editor

When District 21 Representative Elise Stefanik appeared at a House Committee on Education and the Workforce hearing on March 2, she referenced a letter that she was copied on by the one of the owners of the Old Forge Hardware.

Stefanik read the letter to illustrate that small businesses in the North Country are having problems offering their employees health insurance at an affordable rate.

Erica Murray wrote the letter in protest to her insurance company, Blue Cross/Blue Shield, after finding out that her insurance rate would increase 9.2 percent over last year’s rates. She says that since they took over the Old Forge Hardware insurance costs have increased anywhere from 4 percent to 16 percent each year.

“At this time we pay a fixed dollar amount for each of our employees against their health insurance premium. Twelve years ago, we paid a large percentage against the premium, and then each year following, it has steadily gone down due to the rising cost of health insurance. In 2010, a low-deductible insurance plan was approximately $350. In 2017, a similar plan is around $620, with less and less coverage each year,” said Murray.

Old Forge Hardware thinks that it’s important to offer their employees health coverage for many reasons. They find it comforting to know that the employees are taken care of, and they want their employees to feel content.

“We live in a world that feels less and less stable, and just knowing that our employees’ health is covered, is vital,” she said.

But that becomes harder all the time. Health care insurance is a major expense for the small business, and one that is hard to plan for since cost control is out of the business’ reach. Old Forge Hardware plans ahead and invests in things that will make the business more cost efficient like new heating, new windows and energy efficient lighting, but health care costs soar and there is little a business can do about it.

“There are many expenses we can control, and health insurance is not one of them. We can write letters, talk to our local politicians, and complain until we are blue in the face, and in the end we are powerless to make any sort of change,” Murray said.

Stefanik is co-sponsoring the Small Business Health Fairness Act (H.R. 1101) as a way to help.

“This commonsense healthcare fix would allow small businesses to band together and give them the same advantages larger businesses have when purchasing healthcare. This will help expand access as well as lower costs for families and businesses—a win-win for the North Country,” said Stefanik in a press release about the act.

Murray says that association health plans may be part of the solution.

“Association Health Plans may be part of the answer. History has proven that a large group has much more influence and negotiating power, than our small business here in Old Forge. At this point, as a small business owner, we are insignificant to the powers that be in Washington. It would also be encouraging to see other insurance carriers added the market, instead of only offering plans from just a couple, insurance giants,” said Murray.

Affordable health insurance is a challenge that has faced businesses in this area for decades. A stop gap approach has yet to solve the problem.

“The system was broken before the Affordable Care Act, and still needs to be revamped in order to service all of those in need of healthcare,” said Murray. “It’s very simple, if the rates don’t go down, we will not be able to afford health insurance. It is important to note that we are not purchasing our health care through the NYS Health Exchange. We did for two years, but currently we are buying direct. The rates for us are no different buying direct and the plans offered outside have different designs and networks that we find more beneficial.”