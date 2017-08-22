Cahal Dunne, “Ireland’s Happy Man,” a composer, classically trained concert pianist, story teller, comedian, and television personality is returning to View at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26. His style is rich and deep, reflecting the many facets of his distinguished career. With his Irish wit, Broadway to Country repertoire, and sparkling personality, a great show is guaranteed.In l974, he received his Bachelor of Music degree from the University College of Cork and recorded several hit songs in Europe. Cahal started a band in Ireland in 1977, and won the Irish equivalent of American Idol in 1979 with Cahal’s own song, “Happy Man.” It was his first number one hit. Cahal decided to emigrate soon after and is glad he did, enjoying playing and singing more than ever all over the United States.Often billed as “Ireland’s Piano Man” or “The Man of Many Jackets,” Cahal Dunne puts on a show like no other. His songs run the gamut from hilarious and rollicking Irish ballads to touching and heartfelt numbers, while his off-the-wall humor and witty anecdotes will ensure there’s never a dull moment.Cahal’s performance is sponsored by The Souvenir Village in Old Forge. For more about Cahal, visit his site CahalDunne.com. Tickets are $15 for View members or $20 for non-members, and can be purchased by calling (315) 369-6411 or online at ViewArts.org.To learn more about View programming, visit ViewArts.org, or call (315) 369-6411.