by Megan Ulrich

Being the mom is, quite possibly, the crappiest day-to-day job out there. I mean, the rewards and benefits outweigh all the crap mostly. Sometimes. Occasionally.

One of my offspring recently asked me what I had done all day.

Dude, really? Do you really want the answer to that?

After I woke from my quasi-sleep this morning…this is the non-restful sleep that one gets as a mother. It begins around the time of your first positive pregnancy test and ends, roughly, never. The double blue line or plus sign on those tests should just say, “Kiss your former self goodbye.” The box those tests come in should display a large, bold print warning telling you to take a long and blissful nap before peeing on the fortune telling stick of answers.

I’m going to invent a Magic Eight Ball – you know, the thing you shake and flip over for the answers to life’s mysteries – just for mothers. It will have all of the things that will happen to you as a parent, specifically as a mother. Turn the magic orb over and discover that “You will now start using your own spit as a cleaning solution.” Oh all knowing ball, will I ever become my own mother? “Yes, definitely.”

The thing about the children is that they’re constant. Once they’re there, they’re there and there’s no vacation from the assault on your senses. There is always an extra human to worry about and, no matter their age or their current state, the worrying will be done by a mother’s brain non-stop. Once upon a time, my siblings and I teased our mother incessantly for saying, ‘“It’s just so wonderful to have all my children under one roof.”

You know who’s laughing now, don’t you?

So, what did I do that day? Hmmmm.

The preschooler was sick with a chest cold, so I spent much of my day catering to the princess. She’s really got a handle on exploiting a cough and fever. At one point she was tucked into the middle of the king sized bed with a laptop on her lap, an ice pack on her forehead and a Fudgsicle in her hand. She took one bite out of five different meals, had roughly 19 Popsicles, tried out three movies for approximately four minutes each before deeming each not watchable and then sipped a hot beverage, a cold beverage and a room temperature beverage. (I live with all of the three bears rolled into one Goldilocks, I guess.) She then needed a warm bath and then I had to add bubbles and then turn on the jets. These decisions could not be made at one time, as they involve a lot of thought. Upon getting out of the tub, she felt “too bubbly” and needed to immediately get into the shower to rinse off for twenty minutes. For this I had to be within earshot for numerous discussions, but not inside the bathroom because, ya know, privacy. (I don’t know a thing about privacy because my name is Mom.)

Then I rebuilt a fort, which requires selection of just the right pillows and blankets, a nightlight and a sheet. One must know the rules of fort building, which are apparently acquired via ESP, and follow those rules to a tee. I also built several intricate Lego projects that were deemed atrocious and were subject to immediate demolition. Who knew Legos needed accessories and that those accessories could be even tinier than the tiniest of Legos? I wouldn’t have thought it possible, but it’s a fact. I think I even managed to keep track of all the pieces, though only the vacuum knows for sure.

Anywhooo. What else did I do that day? Well, there was the laundering of an excessive amount of towels; more towels than the inhabitants of a full college dorm should use, and the locating of specific items that a child was certain were lost forever in the land of laundry. I unloaded the dishwasher into the sink and soaked and scrubbed the contents before reloading the same dishes. It would seem that that damn dishwasher still hasn’t learned how to reach bowls caked with dried on cheese that are facing in the upward direction.

There was also the catering to the geriatric dog who forgets what he wants, where he’s been and where he’s headed. He is also increasingly upset with birds and their mere existence and will bark and bark and then bark some more to let the whole world know that the avian population is causing a disturbance in the force.

During all of this I was working on the computer and phone, doing a little editing, all sorts of fun stuff, while trying not to lose my mind.

So, what did I do that day?

“Not much. It’s my day off.”