View held its annual Neighbor Day on Sunday, Oct. 1. There were demonstrations of hand thrown pottery and hand built pottery. Nanette Shovea did yoga classes and they were pancakes and maple syrup for everyone.
Photos by M. Lisa Monroe
Marie Imundo demonstrates her wheel thrown pottery skills. She is holding a beginners’ class at View beginning on Oct. 30.
Nanette Shovea teaches the next generation yoga.
Gary Staab and a helper man the grill.
Barb Uzdavinis serves with a smile.
Bette Rintrona works with Julianna Russell. Rintrona teaches the hand built pottery classes at View. She like the hand built pottery because it frees her up creatively. “Things don’t have to be round,” she laughed. Her next class starts on Oct. 5.
These young ladies are having a good time learning how to hand build pottery.
