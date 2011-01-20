The final interminable chapter of the quintessential Adirondack thriller, Belle of Blue Mountain, finds our under-appreciated heroine back in Blue Mountain for the holidays. Visions of sugar plum fairies and Baryshnikov in tights dance in her head. Surely she’ll find the peace of the season she so richly deserves. Or not, and don’t call her Shirley. RIP Leslie Nielsen.

After surviving the nightmare of being buried alive on Kakapos Island in the Florida Keys, Belle was psyched about the approaching holiday season. She wanted nothing more than to be surrounded by family and friends in the bosom of her beloved Big Woods during the most joyous time of year. She invited all her hereditary relatives from her hometown-Hague- including the Butts, the Uglys and of course, the Hagues.

To accommodate the holiday hordes, Belle hired Saranac Ice Chiselers, Inc. to create a three story ice block condominium complex, complete with ADA accessible toilets, atop the hamlet’s public tennis courts. In doing so, she exceeded the all-time record of 26 APA land use violations set by filthy-rich crossover singer, Shalila Twang and her ex-best-hubby, music mongrel, Mutt Lange near Lake Plastered in 1996. What the hey. Shalila paid the $50,000 penalty, dumped Dog Boy and moved to a mountaintop in Switzerland via her 42,000 acre sheep station in New Zealand. Woo, the APA’s so scary.

But that’s not important now. What’s important is that Belle rented the Adirondack Museum for the holidays. She promised that her defunct chamber pot orchestra, the Magnificent Seven, would reunite for a holiday concert, featuring guest star, Susan Boyle, singing ‘Mumsy Got Run Over by a Log Lorry.’ The concert and unlimited Genesee Golds will be free for locals, even though the seasonal museum restrooms are closed. Not to worry, Adirondackers are the world’s leading producers of yellow snow. Belle’s stocking the museum’s concrete pond with bullheads for ice fishing. The Adirondack ‘lobster’ yanked from the icy pool will be skinned, gutted and grilled for public consumption in front of the Adirondack lean-to display. There’ll be bungee jumping from the fire tower exhibit and chainsaw timber cutting competitions immediately adjacent to the Genesee booth. Bountiful adult beverages and hazardous machinery in winter just screams Adirondacks.

Other unique events include a nighttime three-legged snowshoe race to the Blue Mountain summit and a 90-Miler caribou sled race, following the famous paddler’s route from Old Forge Pond to Lake Flower. This race is tougher than the paddle race because mushers are required to carry their caribou and sleds over the eight portages. Belle’s also staging the first ever Adirondack yak polo tournament atop frozen Blue Mountain Lake. The yaks will be stabled in the museum’s Roads and Rails: Everyday Life in the Age of Yaks building. Later, Mongolian yak polo superstar, Genghis Khan, Jr., will be teaching toddlers to break wild yaks.

Since no Adirondack celebration’s complete without breathtaking fireworks, Belle’s lined up Utica pyrotechnics legends, the Zamboni Bros. As part of their finale, the Zamboni’s will blow up the Buck Lake Club authentic twentieth-century Adirondack hunting camp. Never again will anyone over four feet tall smash their forehead entering that treacherous display.

This was shaping up to be Belle’s best Christmas ever. Her schizophrenic son, Jerome, was doing his best Papillon impersonation at Clinton Correctional and her feral daughter, Portabella, was making booku bucks in Key West importing lip-smacking Bahamian conch. She’d moved up in the world from her grungy sponging days. In fact, Belle asked Jim Payne to fly his pretty blue bird down to Key West to pick up Portabella and bring her back to Blue Mountain for the festivities. This will require the rather difficult in-flight maneuver of switching from snow skies to pontoons and back again. Jim may be the only pilot alive who can pull off this heroic stunt. Several pilots have swapped out one pontoon in flight, but no one’s ever made it to two. Kinda like a half Eskimo roll.

Belle also invited the reigning champion Central Adirondack chefs to compete in a holiday cook-off. Since most of them are usually out front drinking up the profits with paying customers instead of sweating in the kitchen, she figured this competition could get dicey. So Belle’s allowing each celebrity chef to bring a working chef. For example, Frankie can bring Julian, Jimmy H. can bring Kent, Don can bring Sandy, Larry can bring Bobby Flay, Charlie can bring Steven Raichlen, Paul can bring Masaharu Morimoto, Sharky can bring Tony Harper, etc. EMT’s will be standing by as the rusty celebrity chefs begin lopping off their body parts.

Then, just hours before jolly Saint Nick was to take flight, work on the ice block condos froze to a halt. Head chiseler-I.M. Freezing-demanded more 46 Peaks Vodka from Lake Placid Spirits, or he and his chiselers would crampon off the job. Freezing contended that 46 Peaks has a nice, balanced bouquet with earthy notes, plus some complexity, which is unusual for vodka. Freezing demanded unlimited Miracles on Ice, i.e., red-cranberry juice, white-ice and sprite, blue-blueberries, miracle-P3 vodka, poured in layers, for his crew. Belle sacked I.M. on the spot and made him head bartender for her holiday extravaganza. The rest of the chiselers were issued all the Pure Proud Placid Vodka they could swill, and the translucent bunkhouse was finished, like yesterday. A happy worker’s a productive worker.

‘It just don’t get no better than this,’ slurred Belle, as she chugged another Miracle on Ice. ‘It’s so satisfying using appalling grammar,’ she added with a twinkle. ‘I’ll betcha if Bob Cratchit had given Tiny Tim a fifth of P3 Vodka, little Rickets Boy would’ve been dancing like a Nutcracker before the Ghost of Christmas Present hit Frank Cross in the mouth with a toaster. This will truly be the best Christmas ever. God bless us, every one.’ And then, the Ghost of Rotten Karma Future paid Belle an impromptu midnight visit. Will Belle’s (and our) tribulations never end?