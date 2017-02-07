The Old Forge’s Winter Carnival Committee is encouraging participation from residents and visitors alike in the event’s parade which kicks off a weekend of family, fun activities.

The parade will commence at 6 p.m. on Feb. 10 on Main Street. The theme of the carnival is “An Adirondack Tradition,” the committee is calling all Adirondackers and want-to-bes to join in on the fun.

This annual parade is famous for celebrating past Winter Carnival royalty, the Polar Bear Ski Club, and new this year, a “lumberjack pack.” Anyone sporting lumberjack attire and/or beards is welcome to show off their Adirondack outdoor pride.

All participants should line up the Town of Webb UFSD bus circle at 5:45 p.m.