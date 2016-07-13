Joseph Spilka, Jr.

June 5, 2016

It is with a sad, broken heart that i say my dad, Big Joe, passed away on Sunday, June 5th peacefully in his home. He was my quiet, unassuming hero who took care of his family and my brother, Jaybird, for 51 years without a complaint or a day off. He loved his job working for Niagara Mohawk and kept the power on from Remsen to Raquette Lake for 40 years–all while smoking his signature cigar.

He met my mother, Janet Allen, in 1956 working at the Enchanted Forest and they were wed in 1961. Listening to the fireside stories of the fun they had in the Old Forge/Inlet area have kept us laughing for years. He would pull mom waterskiing down the channel while racing Steve Wynn back when fun was still legal. He grew up on First Lake for 40 years and has really enjoyed Seventh Lake the last 26. Dad has spent the last 17 years since his retirement enjoying the warmth of Florida in the winter with Jason but always returning to Utica in the spring. Not a bad life at all. Just last week he enjoyed the company of his grandkids who he loved dearly. Gail has been spoiling him since his arrival with Polish food and loving hugs that have made Dad feel very special.

He graduated from Utica Free Academy in 1956 and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Business at Utica College. He proudly served his country with the US Army and later the National Guard. He was proud of his West Utica Polish heritage and loved the family business of Spilka’s Hotel. The last several years we have had reunions with his lifelong West Utica friends at camp in the fall. A Polish flag is now flying in his honor at the family camp at Seventh Lake.

He was a diehard Yankee fan who attended 11 World Series in the 40s and 50s and will be wearing Mickey Mantle’s number 7 jersey for his final journey. Syracuse basketball was a close second behind the Yankees.

Recently his health was on the decline. He gave it his best to recover but his heart just had nothing left to give. He was fiercely independent and did not like anyone to go out of their way for him. He passed away like he led his life–with courage and dignity. He is the bravest man I have ever known. He will be terribly missed by his entire family. He belongs to the ages and the memories that we will keep. Let’s light a cigar in BIG JOE’S HONOR.

Joseph Szpilka, Jr. was born on Aug. 13, 1937 in Utica.

Joe is survived by his sons, Joey (Gail), Jeff, and Jason “Jaybird”, his brother Bob and sister Lori (Ron), his grandchildren Rachael, Rebecca, Taylor, and Robyn, his beloved Kitty, and many nieces and nephews whom he adored. He is preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, the Enchanted Princess, Janet, his daughter, Lisa, his sister Judy Byron, and his parents, Joe and Mary.

Calling hours will be held at Trainor Funeral Home, Inc., 143 Schuyler St., in Boonville on Tuesday, June 14, from 4-8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers a donation to the Utica ARC, 245 Genesee Street, Utica, NY 13501 would be wonderful.

For an online message of sympathy, please go to www.trainorfuneralhome.com.