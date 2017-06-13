I watched the recent “60 Minutes” episode featuring Bigelow Aerospace founder, Robert Bigelow. Bigelow’s a Las Vegas real-estate tycoon who spends his discretionary millions developing expandable spacecraft which may be the future of space exploration in our lifetime. But that’s not important now. What’s important is that Bigelow’s grandparents had a shockingly close encounter of the second kind. The aliens left Ne-ma and Banpa traumatized for life. Bigelow went on to assure viewers that extraterrestrials exist here on Earth “right under our noses.” With Bigelow’s validation, my close encounter of a fifth kind flooded back from my subconscious. (See J. Allen Hynek’s close encounters first through seventh scale.)

You’ll recall that several years ago I was abducted by ETs while returning via Uncas Road from the Tap Room in Raquette Lake. I stopped at Lower Brown’s Tract Pond outlet to irrigate indigenous club mosses. An intergalactic spacecraft drifted across the pond, elevated me and my RAV4 and transported us to Matt’s Draft House. On the way to Matt’s, I was intimately probed by gloveless three-fingered proctologists resembling Sinead O’Connor. The ETs spasmodically crooned, “No one compares to you.” The Sineads left me with the impression that celebrities may not necessarily be who they pretend to be. This revelation was filed deep in the recesses of my psyche until I heard Bigelow spill his guts on “60 Minutes.” Bigelow’s unabashed and unashamed to know what he knows. And, I know what I know.

Let’s dig deeper. Many ET hotspots begin with the letter “A” — as in Arizona and Adirondacks. Arizona boasts the famous 1997 Phoenix lights and 261 additional sightings last year alone; peyote is Arizona’s State Flower. Including my abduction, there’ve been fifty ADK close encounters since 1994. I believe that APA doesn’t stand for Adirondack Park Agency; it’s code for Alien Propagation Area. The Blue Line delineates an extraterrestrial sanctuary. I further believe that the majority of ETs propagating inside the Blue Line are patriots, unlike the ETs we send to Washington, DC as elected representatives.

It’s common knowledge that the Reptilian Elite is running this country and the world for that matter. They’re blood-drinking, flesh-eating, shape-shifting extraterrestrial reptilian humanoids who are intent on enslaving the human race. Confirmed reptiles include the British royal family, the Bush family, Bill and Hillary and the Trump Romani Tribe. Seriously, can even the staunchest Trump defender honestly look at Donald, Sr., Donald, Jr. and Eric and swear on a stack of Bibles that they’re not monitor lizards and that Ivanka’s not a five-lined skink. It’s a rhetorical question. These “Annunaki” have controlled mankind since ancient times. And yes, the lizards are behind the Freemasons and Campfire Girls/Boys. I trust I’m not bursting anybody’s bubble.

During my anonymous naval career I was tangentially linked to HAARP (High Frequency Active Auroral Research Program) which was funded by the Air Force, Navy, University of Alaska and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency. I was aware that HAARP was controlling the weather and purposely causing floods, hurricanes and earthquakes for use as strategic weapons. HAARP also controlled my mind with LSD, The Holy Modal Rounders and a dog whistle. I couldn’t leak this intelligence to the Washington Post because HAARP operatives stole my University of Maryland class ring while I was cataleptic on a nude swimming beach in Cannes, France in 1969. They still retain the X-rated photos. I’m compromised for life just like disgraced Trump NSA Mikey “Looney Bin” Flynn.

I’ve always been a fan of Stanley Kubrick’s immortal movie, “Dr. Strangelove,” because I admire actor Sterling Hayden and the film exposed the criminal addition of fluoride to public water supplies supposedly to reduce tooth decay. We all know that fluoride is added to drinking water to pacify people so that they more easily trust authority and buy whatever their investment consultants are dumping. The Russians use fluoride in gulags to produce schizophrenia in prisoners. Poor people are given fluoride instead of dental care making fluoride the cornerstone of Trumpdontcare; if it ever materializes. Conversely, rich people will get bigly tax breaks, British-made Sensodyne and coal-powered toothbrushes.

I recommend that patriotic Americans study “Men in Black” docudramas starring Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones. These dramatizations are based on comprehensive ET studies by Peter Rojcewicz. I can attest to the fact that if an American citizen publicly discloses a close encounter of the second through seventh kind, they’ll be detained by men in black. Close encounters of the first kind, which are merely observations of UFOs or ETs, are disparaged by government flunkies as personal interactions with weather balloons and inflatable sex toys. Actual confrontations and abductions are aliens of a different hue. The men in black who confronted me after my Brown’s Tract Pond abduction ordered me to shut-up or they’d escort me to Camp Hero at Montauk where I’d be teleported back in time to star as Betty Jo Bradley in Petticoat Junction. Petticoat Junction’s considered the worst show in TV history. Men in black deal in ultimate humiliation.

All of this intrigue is incidental since the world is manipulated by the Bilderberg Group. The Steering Committee includes Prince Bernhard of Lippe-Biesterfeld, Baron Home of the Hirsel, Baron Roll of Ipsden, Viscount Davignon and the Fifth Count of Castries. I’m not lying. These lizards are conspiring to impose capitalist domination, global government and planned economy. Actually, if the Bilderberg Group buys me a 10lb brisket and a Char-Griller Akorn Kamado Kooker I’ll pledge my undying allegiance.

I trust I’ve given Expresslandians something to cogitate. You believe that you control your own destinies and that by habitually re-electing the same reptilian humanoids to your Town, State and Federal governments, you’ll miraculously be saved from the malevolent forces which suck the life blood from you’re desiccated carcasses. Think again my friends. One day you’ll get your wake-up call as I did on that fateful night at Brown’s Tract Pond and you’ll never trust your family herpetologist again. Lizards killed Albert Einstein because he knew too much. It’s just a theory but I believe that I’m next.