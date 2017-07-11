The Kambuyu Marimba Ensemble will be presented by St. William’s on Long Point.

This fun concert will be held on the Raquette Lake Village Green. Bring your own chair or blanket and enjoy the tunes.

The roots of the ensemble’s music come from the Shona people of Zimbabwe. Most of the tunes originate in traditional mbira songs and melodies of that region. The marimbas were built by the group using various tonal woods for the keys. Resonators are fashioned from PVC pipe cut to length, tuned and sealed. Using similar rhythms and song structure, the group also has composed songs in the traditional style. The music is infectious. Whether listening or dancing this will be a fun time for all.

The program is free.