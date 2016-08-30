One of the challenges identified at the 2016 Common Ground Alliance was the need to focus on mental health awareness in our community. A task force has since been set up to keep the issue in the forefront, at 5 p.m. on Sept. 5 at the Old Forge beach the community will be given an opportunity to gather and Keep the Lights On with readings, candlelight and song.

This event seeks to strengthen our already resilient community as together we encourage one another to make mental health a priority in daily living.

According to task force member, Gisele Kress, issues being focused on by the task force, that are all too common in the lives of families and individuals, include severe depression, accompanying suicide ideation, and drug abuse, especially of opiates.

As the long days of summer sunlight give way to the increasing darkness of fall and early winter, the task force members encourage everyone to attend this “Keep the Lights On” event which will be a non-denominational, informal gathering.