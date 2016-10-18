Photo submitted

Past President Chris Gaige, Past Vice President Dee Kraft, Secretary Bob Van Slyke, and Kiwanis President Mike Griffin.

At its recent recognition dinner, Tuesday, Sept. 27 at Van Auken’s Inne, Mike Griffin President of Kiwanis Club of the Central Adirondacks presented Key Kiwanian Awards to Chris Gaige, Dee Kraft and Bob Van Slyke.

In making the presentation, President Mike Griffin stated that Chris Gaige had been a past president and longtime chair of the major Kiwanis Christmas for Kids project that provides over 350 kids in the area from Woodgate to Indian Lake with Christmas gifts and clothing. Dee Kraft has served as vice president and instituted the Kiwanis presence at the Old Forge Farmers Market. Bob Van Slyke has served as club secretary and chair of the public relations committee for a total of 10 years.

If you are interested in joining Central Adirondack Kiwanis and participating in all of the child-centered service programs, you may contact membership co-chairs Doc Foley at (315) 794-9460 or Bob Teesdale at (315) 369-5425.

To make a financial contribution to the Kiwanis Kids projects, your donation may be sent to Kiwanis Club Foundation of the Central Adirondacks at PO Box 1044, Old Forge, NY 13420.