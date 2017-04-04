Registration for children eligible to enroll in next September’s kindergarten class is taking place through April 26.

Parents of children already on the school district census should receive a registration information in the mail. If there are parents of children who will be five years old by Dec. 1, 2017, and who have not yet received notification by mail, telephone the school at (315) 369-3222 ext. 2120 or stop in the guidance office to pick up a registration packet.

Completed forms should be returned to the guidance office no later than Friday, April 26.

Information on the kindergarten screening will be mailed home at a later date.

Once again, anyone with questions regarding registration or the screening process should contact Loretta Gaffney in the guidance office at (315) 369-3222 ext. 2120 or [email protected]