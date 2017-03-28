Photo by Gina Greco

K. VanExter and H. Deis read a book with Wanda Notely.

By GINA GRECO

Express Staff​

Town of Webb kindergarten students had their monthly visit to the Senior Health Activities and Recreation Program (SHARP) on Wednesday, March 22.

This month’s theme was St. Patrick’s Day and spring. The kids read books with the seniors about St. Patrick’s Day and spring, according to Webb’s kindergarten teacher, Hannah Schoen.

“After they read books, they played Candy Land and Chutes and Ladders,” Schoen said.

The kindergarten class and seniors get together once a month to read books together and do a lot of fun activities.

For more information about SHARP, visit their Facebook page.