Ray Schoeberlein Chairman of Central Adirondack Kiwanis Kamp Kiwanis committee announced that four children attended Kamp Kiwanis with funds provided by Central Adirondack Kiwanis and proceeds from Adirondack Bank’s annual Thendara Golf Tournament.

Kamp Kiwanis is aimed at providing fun, physical exercise and adventure. It strives to afford opportunities to participate in a creative outdoor group experience in a democratic setting and develop characteristics of leadership and fair play.

The program at Kamp Kiwanis is designed to mainstream all children, including up to 20 each session with special needs. It is non-competitive with emphasis on group and team building. No activity is forced, but all are encouraged.

Staff members come from many countries as well as some from the United States. All staff members have been trained to interact with children of all ages. Fully qualified lifeguards supervise all waterfront and swimming activities.

The Kamp is located six miles north of Rome on 102 acres of open and wooded land in the rolling western foothills of the Adirondack Mountains. There is an administration building with an infirmary; sleeping cabins, bathhouses, athletic fields, library, sports area, swimming pool, nature trails, a camping area with a teepee, arts and crafts facilities and a pond for fishing and canoeing.

Schoberlein said, “This is a unique experience for children that may not normally be able to participate in an overnight camping experience and we extend our sincere thanks to Adirondack Bank for their financial support.”

If you are interested in joining Central Adirondack Kiwanis and participating in all of the child-centered service programs, you may contact membership co-chairs Doc Foley at (315) 794-9460 or Bob Teesdale at (315) 369-5425.

To make a financial contribution to the Kiwanis Kids projects, your donation may be sent to Kiwanis Club Foundation of the Central Adirondacks at PO Box 1044, Old Forge, NY 13420.