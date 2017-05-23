The 17th annual Central Adirondack Kiwanis, Town of Webb School Key Club and Builders Club Free Car Wash will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, at Calypso’s Cove Parking Lot in Old Forge.

This is the annual fund raising event that provides funds for the administration and operations of all the many Kiwanis children’s activities that take place during the year.

Each year Central Adirondack Kiwanis and the TOW High School Key Club and middle school Builders Club conduct many community programs for children such as the Kiwanis Town of Webb School Student of the Month/Year Program, Christmas for Kids, Christmas Holiday Movie, Benches on Main St., Kamp Kiwanis Kamperships, Hugh O’Brien Youth Conference, Kiwanis Key Leader Program Scholarships, and Inlet Adirondack Kids Day.

How can Kiwanis, Key Club and Builders Club finance these programs and others with a free car wash? Come to Calypso’s Cove Parking Lot in Old Forge on Saturday, May 27, and see for yourself.

Last year over 130 cars were washed. You may sponsor Kiwanis, Key Club or Builders Club members to increase the success of this important multi-generational community event by pledging a specific amount per car washed or a set amount. For example, if you pledge $0.10 per car and 100 cars are washed you donate $10 or if you wish you might pledge a set $20 no matter how many cars are washed.

Either way, join the fun, come down, have your car washed, and add to the total number washed that will increase our fundraising.

For additional information or to become a sponsor Contact Co-chairs Bob Teesdale at (315) 369-5425 or Mike Griffin at (315) 369-3881.

The rain date is Sunday, May 28, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If you are interested in joining Central Adirondack Kiwanis and participate in all of the child centered service programs, you may contact Membership Co-Chairs Doc Foley (315) 723-7875 or Bob Teesdale (315) 369-5425.

If you are interested in making a financial contribution to the many Kiwanis Kids projects, your donation may be sent to Kiwanis Club Foundation of the Central Adirondacks, PO Box 1044, Old Forge, NY, 13420.