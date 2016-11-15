Photo submitted

Displaying toy collection boxes Bill Ransom, Linda Kurtz and Chris Gaige.

Each year the Kiwanis Club of the Central Adirondacks collects and distributes gifts and toys to special families in Woodgate, White Lake, Otter Lake, Thendara, Old Forge, Eagle Bay, Inlet, Raquette Lake, Long Lake and Indian Lake.

Central Adirondack Kiwanis partners with The Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program for its annual Christmas for Kids project. In addition, to the gifts collected locally, the Marine Corps Reserve allows Kiwanis to visit their Christmas Gift Warehouse and select appropriate gifts for the children on Santa’s List. Kiwanis Member Bill Ransom will be coordinating with The Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots efforts in the Central Adirondacks. This year the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program is celebrating its 40th Anniversary.

This very worthwhile Central Adirondack Kiwanis program provides gifts and toys to over 325 children in the Central Adirondack region noted above.

Gift and Toy collection locations will be at Adirondack Bank, Community Bank, Inlet Department Store (ACE), Kinney Drugs, Old Forge Department Store (ACE), Old Forge Hardware, Smith Marine, Souvenir Village and View. In addition, there are toy collection sites at the following Post Offices; Old Forge, Eagle Bay, Inlet, Thendara, Woodgate, Raquette Lake, Long Lake and Indian Lake.

Kiwanis members; Past President Chris Gaige and Linda Kurtz are co-chairs for this special project.

Kiwanis invites the community to consider leaving a gift or toy at one of the collections locations. The gift and toy collection period runs from Thursday, Nov. 3 until Monday, Dec. 14.

The Key Club and Builders Club of the Town of Webb School assists Kiwanis with this important holiday project and will participate in the gift-wrapping party that is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 21 at View beginning at 3 p.m. You are welcome to participate.

If you are interested in joining Central Adirondack Kiwanis and participating in all of the child-centered service programs, you may contact membership co-chairs Doc Foley at (315) 794-9460 or Bob Teesdale at (315) 369-5425.

To make a financial contribution to the Kiwanis Kids projects, your donation may be sent to Kiwanis Club Foundation of the Central Adirondacks at PO Box 1044, Old Forge, NY 13420.