President of Central Adirondack Kiwanis Michael Griffin announces that Kiwanis will raffle a luxurious weekend for four at Turning Stone Resort/Casino.In making the announcement Griffin said, “Through the excellent cooperation of the Hotel Operations and Marketing Staffs at Turning Stone, we have been able to create a very attractive weekend package at Turning Stone Resort/Casino for a fund raising raffle. The drawing will take place on Labor Day Weekend, Sept. 4. Tickets are $20 each and will be available from all Kiwanis members and will be sold at various community events during the summer and we look forward to a very successful new venture for Central Adirondack Kiwanis.”The raffle prize includes: two suites for four people at The Lodge at Turning Stone Resort/Casino, with VIP treatment and concierge check-in, concierge team will assist w/schedule, comp valet parking, nightly s’more roast turndown service, access to Lodge pool/fitness area and morning newspaper. In addition, the prize winners will receive: A food credit gift card $180/ person ($720 total); A 50-minute spa treatment for four at SKANA Spa which includes gratuity; comp access to Lava Night Club; group tennis lesson in clinic; golf lesson with 2-hour instruction and comp driving range; tour of Turning Stone facilities and a gift card for show, golf and other expenses $150/person ($600 total). Note: the gift card funds may not be used for gaming.The purpose of this project is to raise funds to support all the child centered projects of Central Adirondack Kiwanis which include: Town of Webb Student of the Month/Year Program in cooperation with Town of Webb Police Benevolent Association (PBA), Books for Children, Town of Webb School Key and Builders Clubs, Christmas for Kids, Funding to various Community Youth Programs, Food Cart for Community Food Bank, Inlet – Adirondack Kids Day, Kamp Kiwanis Scholarships, Scholarships for Key Leader/HOBY Leadership Training, Bob Thayer Memorial Kids Holiday Movie, Financial support for Kommunity Youth Activity Center (KYAC), and Main St. Benches.