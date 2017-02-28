For many years, the Central Adirondack Kiwanis has been an active participant in the Old Forge Winter Carnival at McCauley Mountain.

This year the Kiwanis Winter Sports Challenge and Snowshoe Race was missing.

Over the past several years’ participation in one of the major Kiwanis fund raising events has declined such that it was determined to not continue with those two events.

Each year generous local businesses were major sponsors of the Winter Sports Challenge and helped fund many of the Kiwanis Children focused projects through their sponsorships.

In past years, prior to Winter Sports Challenge, Kiwanis solicited sponsors for its annual Kiwanis Free Car Wash, held Saturday of Memorial Day weekend. It has been determined that Kiwanis will return to that activity and solicit local sponsors for the car wash.

Kiwanis President Mike Griffin said that Kiwanis wishes to thank all the local business who have been such an important part of Winter Sports Challenge in years past. He also said that Kiwanis hopes that local community will join with Kiwanis at the Free Car Wash to help raise funds for the many child focused projects that Kiwanis supports such as: Town of Webb School Key and Builders Clubs, Kommunity Youth Activity Center (KYAC), Christmas for Kids, Holiday Movie, Town of Webb School Student of the Month, Kamp Kiwanis Kamperships, Key Leader/HOBY Leadership Training.

If you are interested in joining Central Adirondack Kiwanis and participating in all of the child-centered service programs, you may contact membership co-chairs Doc Foley at (315) 794-9460 or Bob Teesdale at (315) 369-5425.

To make a financial contribution to the Kiwanis Kids projects, your donation may be sent to Kiwanis Club Foundation of the Central Adirondacks at PO Box 1044, Old Forge, NY 13420.