Photo submitted

Installed Central Adirondack officers for 2017-18 are Secretary Bob Van Slyke, Past President and Past Central Division Lt. Gov. Carolyn Trimbach, Vice President Sharon Kleps, Treasurer Jane Slack, President Mike Griffin, Past Lt. Gov. Victor Fariello and Installing Officer Fred Trimbach.

The Central Adirondack Kiwanis Club celebrated its 30th anniversary on Sunday, Oct. 15. The event was organized by a committee including Fred Trimbach, Ray Schoeberlein and Bill Ransom.

The Kiwanis Club of the Central Adirondacks was formed on Sept. 30, 1987, in Old Forge. The Boonville Kiwanis Club was the sponsoring club. Joseph Eppolito was the official representative. The first president was John Hanford and first secretary was Audrey Streeter. Participating in the event was Victor Fariello who was Central Division Lt. Gov. and was present at the original charter presentation in 1987.

When the club was formed, there were 33 members, five of whom were women. It is significant that 1987 was the first year that Kiwanis allowed women members and are therefore celebrating 30 years of women in Kiwanis this year. The Central Adirondack Club was among the first clubs to register women in the New York District. The club presently has 32 members, including 14 women members: Diane Amos, Sheila Brady, Reggie Chambers, Dee Craft, Kandis Griffin, Sharon Kleps, Dee Kraft, Linda Kurtz, Dawn Lenci, Jane Slack, Penny Stuart, Carolyn Trimbach, Carol Van Riper and Donna Zuckert.

Central Adirondack Past President and Past Central Division Lt. Governor Fred Trimbach installed the following club officers for the 2017-18 Program Year which began Oct. 1: President Mike Griffin, Vice-President Sharon Kleps, Secretary Bob Van Slyke and Treasurer Jane Slack.

Recognized also were past-presidents: Sheila Brady, Chris Gaige, William Ransom, Ray Schoeberlein, Fred Trimbach and Carolyn Trimbach.

Current Central Adirondack Kiwanis activities include: Adirondack Kids Day in Inlet, Books for Children, Town of Webb School Key Club, Kommunity Youth Activity Center (KYAC), Town of Webb School Builders Club, Student of the Month/Year Scholarship Program, Key Leadership Training, HOBY Leadership Training, Christmas for Kids Snodeo Fund Raiser, Christmas for Kids Holiday Gifts, Holiday Movie for Kids, Kiwanis ONE Day, Main St. Benches, Kamp Kiwanis Kamperships, Free Car Wash, Salvation Army Bell Ringers, Food Kart collection for Community Food Bank; 90-Miler Safety Boats and Turning Stone Raffle fund raiser.

To make a financial contribution to the Kiwanis Kids projects, your donation may be sent to Kiwanis Club Foundation of the Central Adirondacks at PO Box 1044, Old Forge, NY 13420.