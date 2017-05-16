Photo submitted

Town of Webb School Health/Family Consumer Science Teacher and Key Club Advisor Diane Amos; December Student of the Month Alexander DiOrio; March Student of the Month Sydney Payne; April Student of the Month Eric Lenci and Kiwanis Student of the Month Co-Chair Carmen Mastroianni.

At a special Recognition Dinner, held at Billy’s Italian Restaurant in Old Forge, Tuesday, May 9, The Kiwanis Club of the Central Adirondacks recognized Students of the Month for December 2016, March and April 2017.

Carmen Mastroianni, Kiwanis Student of the Month co-chairman, introduced December Student of the Month Alexandra DiOrio, daughter of Robert and Margaret DiOrio of Old Forge; March Student of the Month Sydney Payne, daughter of William and Denise Payne of Inlet; and April Student of the Month Eric Lenci, son of Dawn Lenci of Old Forge, and Scott Lenci of Hamden. Each student was presented with a Student of the Month Certificate and $50 in recognition of their achievement. Each of the students presented a brief outline of their activities and future plans.

The Kiwanis Club of the Central Adirondacks, with the cooperation of the Town of Webb School, conducts the recognition program for senior students at the school. The concept is that the Town of Webb School administration will select a Senior Student of the Month for the months of October through April. The Student of the Month will each receive $50 and, with his/her, parents be invited to a Kiwanis recognition event to make a brief presentation.

In May, the Kiwanis Scholarship Committee will select a Kiwanis Student of the Year. In addition, The Town Webb Police Benevolent Association (PBA) will be partnering with Central Adirondack Kiwanis in the Student of the Year award and a PBA Student of the Year will also be selected.

The Kiwanis Student of the Year and the PBA Student of the Year will each receive $500 and with parents be invited to a Kiwanis recognition event for award presentation.

The selection criteria for the Kiwanis Student of the Month are community service, academics, athletic involvement, student need and extra curricular activities.

If you are interested in joining Central Adirondack Kiwanis and participating in all of the child-centered service programs, you may contact membership co-chairs Doc Foley at (315) 794-9460 or Bob Teesdale at (315) 369-5425.

To make a financial contribution to the Kiwanis Kids projects, your donation may be sent to Kiwanis Club Foundation of the Central Adirondacks at PO Box 1044, Old Forge, NY 13420.