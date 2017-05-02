During the last day of Town of Webb School Spring Break Kiwanians and Key/Builders Club members refreshed the Main Street Benches for spring.

Since 1998, Central Adirondack Kiwanis has been placing 12 benches along Main Street in Old Forge and Thendara. The population of our resort community soars from 2,500 in winter to over 25,000 in summer. The benches are placed along Main Street in our community so that weary summer visitors may have an opportunity to sit, rest and watch the world go by. A Kiwanis medallion is on each bench so the visitors will see the Kiwanis Brand is here in the Central Adirondacks.

The benches were taken out of winter storage, sanded and painted. The prep work was done by members of the Town of Webb School Key Club and Builders Club along with their Advisor Diane Amos. Additional help was provided by Kiwanis members Chris and Dee Kraft.

The benches will be put in place, on Main Street, by Kiwanis Members on Thursday, May 4.

Chris and Dee Kraft Central Adirondack Kiwanis Main Street Bench co-chairs want to thank the Key and Builders Club members for their work, Town of Webb Supervisor Robert Moore and John Mitchell of Town of Webb Water Department for their cooperation and assistance with winter storage at the George Hildebrand Recreation Center on North Street and the generosity of Tony Harper’s Pizza and Clam Shack for donating a pizza lunch to the group

If you are interested in joining Central Adirondack Kiwanis and participating in all of the child-centered service programs, you may contact membership co-chairs Doc Foley at (315) 794-9460 or Bob Teesdale at (315) 369-5425.

To make a financial contribution to the Kiwanis Kids projects, your donation may be sent to Kiwanis Club Foundation of the Central Adirondacks at PO Box 1044, Old Forge, NY 13420.