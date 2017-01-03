Photo submitted

Santa is with Dylan Burns. In the back are Linda Kurtz, Dawn Lenci, Andy Quodomine, Kendra Carnell, Amanda Huber, Katie Huber and Elsa Vellone.

The Kiwanis Club of the Central Adirondacks, in cooperation with Bob Card and Helen Zyma of the Strand Theater, sponsored its annual free Bob Thayer Memorial Holiday Movie for Kids on Saturday, Dec. 17.

The movie was the holiday classic The Polar Express. Santa Claus greeted the kids and handed out presents to all children 10 and under.

Dee Kraft was project chairperson for this event assisted by Donna Zuckert and Carolyn Trimbach. Kraft was pleased to announce, “Forty-five children and 25 adults attended the free event.”

The children all received a drink and popcorn at no charge. Kraft also said that the group was particularly appreciative of the cooperation of Bob and Helen of The Strand Theatre for their commitment to this special Kiwanis Program and Linda Kurtz and Dawn Lenci for their hard work in setting up the project.

Club President Mike Griffin Kiwanis also extended special thanks to Santa Claus for his generous support of this annual project.

Kiwanis Past President and Past Central Division Lt. Governor Carolyn Trimbach, arranged for the distribution of special Kiwanis activity books for families with small children.

A team of Kiwanians and Town of Webb School Key Club and Builders Club Members were happy to assist The Strand with cleanup following the movie.

The Kiwanis Club would like to thank all those in the community who have so generously contributed to the various fund raising events that make programs like this possible.

To make financial contributions to Kiwanis Kids projects, donations may be sent to Kiwanis Club Foundation of the Central Adirondacks at PO Box 1044, Old Forge, NY 13420.