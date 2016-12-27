Photo submitted

Linda Kurtz, Penny Stuart and Sheila Brady stand behind the raffle prizes.

Each Christmas Kiwanis Club of the Central Adirondacks provides gifts, mittens and food for several families in the Central Adirondacks through its Christmas for Kids project.

Funding for this program comes from various Kiwanis projects. Each year the Kiwanis Holiday Raffle provides a portion of the funds necessary.

Chairperson of the Holiday Raffle and Kiwanis Past President Sheila Brady reports that this year the raffle of a basket of cheer and a basket of toys raised over $700 for the Christmas for Kids project. The Kiwanis raffle tickets were on sale in front of Wilderness Interiors during the Christmas on Main St. weekend.

The winner of the toy basket was Bonnie Damico of North Syracuse. The Basket of Cheer was won by Kay Mussi of Liverpool.

Sheila expressed her thanks for the many Kiwanis members who donated items for the raffle. Kiwanis especially thanks Lori and Tom from Wilderness Interiors for the use of their property to sell the raffle tickets.

“This year our community will express its holiday good will by providing for over 325 children in the Central Adirondack community with special Christmas gifts, movie tickets, toys, mittens, scarves and food for the holiday,” said Shelia.

To make a financial contribution to the Kiwanis Kids projects, your donation may be sent to Kiwanis Club Foundation of the Central Adirondacks at PO Box 1044, Old Forge, NY 13420.