Town of Webb School Counselor Kandis Griffin, Key Club Advisor Diane Amos, October Student of the Month Lauren Beckingham, November Student of the Month Ashley Eisenhart, Kiwanis Student of the Month Co-Chair Ray Schoeberlein and Kiwanis President Michael Griffin.

At a special Recognition Dinner, held at Billy‚Äôs Italian Restaurant in Old Forge, Tuesday, Nov. 29, the Kiwanis Club of the Central Adirondacks recognized Students of the Month for October and November.

Kiwanis Student of the Month Co-Chairman Ray Schoeberlein introduced October Student of the Month, Lauren Beckingham daughter of Wayne and Danielle Beckingham of Old Forge, and November Student of the Month, Ashley Eisenhart daughter of Scott and Juli Eisenhart of Woodgate. Each student was presented with a Student of the Month certificate and $50 in recognition of their achievement. Each of the students presented a brief outline of their activities and future plans.

The Kiwanis Club of the Central Adirondacks, with the cooperation of the Town of Webb School, conducts the recognition program for senior students at the school. The concept is that the Town of Webb School Administration will select a Senior Student of the Month for the months of October through April. The Student of the Month will each receive $50 and with his/her, parents be invited to a Kiwanis Recognition Event to make a brief presentation.

In May, the Kiwanis Scholarship Committee will select a Kiwanis Student of the Year and The Town of Webb Police Benevolent Association (PBA) student of the year. Each Student of the Year will receive $500. The students and parents will be invited to a Kiwanis Recognition Event, in June for award presentation.

The selection criteria for the Kiwanis Student of the Month are community service, athletic involvement, student need and extra curricular activities.

Schoeberlein thanked the school administration, especially School Counselor Kandis Griffin and Key Club Advisor Diane Amos, for their cooperation and efforts to make the Student of the Month program a success.

Kiwanis Club President Mike Griffin congratulated the students and thanked them for their dedication to school and community activities.

If you are interested in joining Central Adirondack Kiwanis and participating in all of the child-centered service programs, you may contact membership co-chairs Doc Foley at (315) 794-9460 or Bob Teesdale at (315) 369-5425.

To make a financial contribution to the Kiwanis Kids projects, your donation may be sent to Kiwanis Club Foundation of the Central Adirondacks at PO Box 1044, Old Forge, NY 13420.