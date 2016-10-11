Photo submitted

The Kiwanis Club of the Central Adirondacks, at a recognition dinner at Van Auken’s Inne on Tuesday, Sept. 27, installed the following officers to serve for the program year beginning Oct. 1; President Mike Griffin, Vice President Sharon Kleps, Treasurer Jane Slack, Secretary Bob Van Slyke and Directors: Linda Bamberger, Dee Kraft, Linda Kurtz, Dawn Lenci and Penny Stuart. The installing officer was Central Division Lt. Governor Duane Niemi of the Lake Delta Club.

Central Adirondack Kiwanis is responsible for many youth oriented programs which include, Town Of Webb School Key Club (a High School Service Club), Town Of Webb School Builders Club (a middle school service club), Paddle Classic, Christmas for Kids, donations to community youth programs, Food Kart for the Community Food Bank, FREE Car Wash fundraiser, Kamp Kiwanis Scholarships, Key Leader/HOBY Leadership Training scholarships, Bob Thayer Memorial Kids Holiday Movie, Support of the Kommunity Youth and Activity Center (KYAC), Main St. Benches, Snodeo fund raiser for Christmas Projects, Student of the Month/Year Program at TOW School, and is principal sponsor of Inlet Kids Day on the first Saturday in October.

If you are interested in joining Central Adirondack Kiwanis and participating in all of the child-centered service programs, you may contact membership co-chairs Doc Foley at (315) 794-9460 or Bob Teesdale at (315) 369-5425.

To make a financial contribution to the Kiwanis Kids projects, your donation may be sent to Kiwanis Club Foundation of the Central Adirondacks at PO Box 1044, Old Forge, NY 13420.