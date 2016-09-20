Recently Central Adirondack Kiwanis received a $500 unrestricted grant from the James E. Nunn Memorial Foundation, Inc.,

The Nunn Foundation is a 501 (c) (3) not-for-profit organization that raises funds through various events including the Jimmy Nunn Golf Tournament, this year held at the Thendara Golf Course.

Central Adirondack Kiwanis is a child-focused service club made up of 32 members from the Central Adirondacks.

Central Adirondack Kiwanis programs include: Sponsorship of Key Club and Builders Clubs at Town of Webb Union Free School, Financial support for Kommunity Youth and Activity Center (KYAC) in Old Forge, Student of the Month/Year Scholarships at TOW School, Adirondack Kids Day in Inlet, Christmas for Kids which provides Christmas gifts to children from Woodgate, Old Forge, Inlet, Raquette Lake, Long Lake and Indian Lake, Fourth of July Food Cart food collection for Old Forge Community Food Bank, Kamp Kiwanis Scholarships, Bob Thayer Memorial – Kids Holiday Movie and several other programs.

The grant was facilitated by Betty Nunn Draper of Eagle Bay.

Kiwanis President Mike Griffin said, “Central Adirondack Kiwanis is very appreciative of the efforts of Betty Nunn Draper and generosity of the Nunn Foundation for this grant which will help fund the many, child focused, Kiwanis projects.”

If you are interested in joining Central Adirondack Kiwanis and participating in all of the child-centered service programs, you may contact membership co-chairs Doc Foley at (315) 794-9460 or Bob Teesdale at (315) 369-5425.

To make a financial contribution to the Kiwanis Kids projects, your donation may be sent to Kiwanis Club Foundation of the Central Adirondacks at PO Box 1044, Old Forge, NY 13420.