Recently the Central Adirondack Kiwanis Foundation received a $1,500 unrestricted grant from the Adirondack League Club Community Fund.

The grant was from a donor-advised fund of the Community Foundation of Herkimer & Oneida Counties, Inc.

Donor-advised funds match people who care with organizations that make an impact in the community and are a unique partner in The Foundations mission.

Central Adirondack Kiwanis is a child focused service club made up of 32 members from the Central Adirondacks region of New York State.

Central Adirondack Kiwanis programs include: Sponsorship of Key Club and Builders Clubs at Town of Webb Union Free School (TOW School), Financial support for Kommunity Youth and Activity Center (KYAC) in Old Forge, Student of the Month/Year Scholarships at TOW School, Adirondack Kids Day in Inlet, NY, Christmas for Kids which provides Christmas gifts to children from Woodgate, Old Forge, Inlet, Raquette Lake, Long Lake & Indian Lake, 4th of July Food Cart food collection for Old Forge Community Food Bank, Kamp Kiwanis Scholarships, Bob Thayer Memorial – Kids Holiday Movie and several other programs.

Kiwanis President Mike Griffin said “Central Adirondack Kiwanis is very appreciative of the generosity of the Adirondack League Club Fund for this grant which will help fund our many, child focused, Kiwanis projects.”

If you are interested in joining Central Adirondack Kiwanis and participating in all of the child-centered service programs, you may contact membership co-chairs Doc Foley at (315) 794-9460 or Bob Teesdale at (315) 369-5425.

To make a financial contribution to the Kiwanis Kids projects, your donation may be sent to Kiwanis Club Foundation of the Central Adirondacks at PO Box 1044, Old Forge, NY 13420.