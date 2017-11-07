Photo submitted

Kiwanis member and Safety Boat Commodore Doc Foley, 90-Miler organizer Brian McDonnell, Kiwanis Past President and event coordinator Sheila Brady and Kiwanis President Mike Griffin.

The Kiwanis Club of the Central Adirondacks, at its regular meeting on Oct. 19 at Walt’s Diner in Old Forge, was recognized by Brian and Grace McDonnell, organizers of the Adirondack Canoe Classic (90-Miler). Brian presented Club President Mike Griffin with a thank you plaque and a donation of $500 for the Kiwanis support of the annual event.

For many years, the Kiwanis Club of the Central Adirondacks has provided 10 Safety Boats spread out along the Fulton Chain of Lakes from Old Forge, N.Y. to Inlet, N.Y. The safety boats provide continuity of protection for the racers in case of any mishap.

The Adirondack Canoe Classic, also known as the 90-miler, is a three-day, 90-mile canoe race from Old Forge to Saranac Lake. The race is organized by Brian and Grace McDonnell of Saranac Lake and has drawn as many as 500 competitors from California to Florida, New Zealand and Canada paddling.

Sheila Brady, Kiwanis past president has been the contact between Kiwanis and race officials and James (Doc) Foley acts as Commodore of the Kiwanis Flotilla.

If you are interested in joining Central Adirondack Kiwanis and participating in all of the child-centered service programs, you may contact membership co-chairs Doc Foley at (315) 794-9460 or Bob Teesdale at (315) 369-5425.

To make a financial contribution to the Kiwanis Kids projects, your donation may be sent to Kiwanis Club Foundation of the Central Adirondacks at PO Box 1044, Old Forge, NY 13420.