Kiwanis Student of the Month Co-Chair Carman Mastroianni, Town of Webb School Counselor Kandis Griffin, February Student of the Month TJ Hulser, January Student of the Month Brandon Palme, Town of Webb School Key Club Advisor Diane Amos and Kiwanis Student of the Month Co-Chair Ray Schoeberlein.

At a special Recognition Dinner, held at Billy’s Italian Restaurant in Old Forge, Tuesday, February 28, the Kiwanis Club of the Central Adirondacks recognized Students of the Month for January and February 2017.

Kiwanis Student of the Month Co-Chairman Ray Schoeberlein introduced January Student of the Month Brandon Palmer, son of Denise and Michael Palmer of Old Forge, and February Student of the Month TJ Hulser, son of Sarah and Tim Hulser of Woodgate. Each student was presented with a Student of the Month Certificate and $50 in recognition of their achievement. Each of the students presented a brief outline of their activities and future plans.

The Kiwanis Club of the Central Adirondacks, with the cooperation of the Town of Webb School, conducts the recognition program for Senior Students at the school. The concept is that the Town of Webb School Administration will select a Senior Student of the Month for the months of October through April. The Student of the Month will each receive $50 and with his/her, parents be invited to a Kiwanis Recognition Event to make a brief presentation.

In May, the Kiwanis Scholarship Committee will select a Kiwanis Student of the Year and The Town of Webb Police Benevolent Association (PBA) student of the year. Each Student of the Year will receive $500. The students and parents will be invited to a Kiwanis Recognition Event, in June for award presentation.

The selection criteria for the Kiwanis Student of the Month are community service, academics, athletic involvement, student need and extra curricular activities.

Ray Schoeberlein and Student of the Month Co-Chairman Carman Mastroianni thanked the school administration, especially school counselor Kandis Griffin and Key Club Advisor Diane Amos, for their cooperation and efforts to make the Student of the Month program a success.

Mike Griffin, Kiwanis Club President congratulated the students and thanked them for their dedication to school and community activities.

