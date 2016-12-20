Photo submitted

Project co-chair Bob Stanton and Kiwanis Member Dawn Lenci solicit donations at the 40th Snodeo.

Each Christmas, Central Adirondack Kiwanis provides over 975 gifts, toys, mittens and food for 55 families and over 325 kids in the Central Adirondacks including; Woodgate, Otter Lake, Thendara, Old Forge, Eagle Bay, Inlet, Raquette Lake, Indian Lake and Long Lake.

Funding for this program comes from various projects. Each year Kiwanis members solicit funds at the door of George T. Hiltebrant Recreation Center during the annual Central Adirondack Association Snodeo exposition.

Bob Stanton and Chris Kraft Co-Chairpersons of the Kiwanis Snodeo solicitation reports that this year over $900 was collected.

Bob and Chris expressed their thanks for the many Kiwanis members who spent time at Snodeo and all the very generous visitors to the 40th Annual Snodeo event. The pair said that each year the visitors to the community during Snodeo demonstrate their generosity in a very positive way.

If you are interested in making a financial contribution to the Kiwanis Christmas for Kids project, your donation may be sent to Kiwanis Club Foundation of the Central Adirondacks, P. O. Box 1044, Old Forge, NY, 13420.