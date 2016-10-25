Photo submitted

Bob Stanton, President Mike Griffin and Benches Co-Chair Chris Kraft load up the benches for another season.

Each year Kiwanis Club of the Central Adirondacks provides 12 benches, for weary travelers, along Main Street in Old Forge.

For more than 15 years, the benches have provided an opportunity for travelers, tourists and locals to sit, rest and watch the world go by. The benches are placed along Main Street in time for Memorial Day weekend in the spring and placed in storage shortly following Columbus Day in the autumn.

Each spring, a group of Kiwanis and Key Club Members clean and refurbish the benches for placement along Main Street in Old Forge.

Dee and Chris Kraft co-chairs of the Kiwanis Main Street Bench Committee said the the Kiwanis is pleased to provide the 12 benches along Main Street and have seen many weary travelers using them during the summer.

They also expressed their thanks to Town of Webb for allowing use of the Hildebrandt Recreation Center for winter storage of the benches.

If you are interested in joining Central Adirondack Kiwanis and participating in all of the child-centered service programs, you may contact membership co-chairs Doc Foley at (315) 794-9460 or Bob Teesdale at (315) 369-5425.

To make a financial contribution to the Kiwanis Kids projects, your donation may be sent to Kiwanis Club Foundation of the Central Adirondacks at PO Box 1044, Old Forge, NY 13420.