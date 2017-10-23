Photo submitted

Left to right: Past President and Past Central Division Lt. Gov. Carolyn Trimbach, new member Nick Rose, President Mike Griffin and new members Reggie and Paul Chambers.

The Kiwanis Club of the Central Adirondacks, at its recent 30th anniversary dinner, held Oct. 15 at Van Auken’s Inne, inducted three new members into the club.

Kiwanis President Mike Griffin introduced new members Paul and Reggie Chambers of Inlet and Nick Rose of Old Forge. Paul and Reggie were sponsored by President Mike Griffin and Nick is sponsored by Past President and Past Central Division Lt. Governor Carolyn Trimbach. Griffin briefed Kiwanis Club Members on the background of the new members and indicated his pleasure in inducting them into the club.

Carolyn presented a Kiwanis lapel pin to Nick and Mike presented Kiwanis lapel pins to Paul and Reggie.

President Griffin said, “Kiwanis is something so good that each of us should want to share it. Surely, there is no better evidence of our willingness to share Kiwanis than to sponsor a new member into our club. Each month, Kiwanis International inducts approximately 2,900 new members within our 96 countries.” He concluded, “Today we have brought new members into our club, Paul, Reggie and Nick will contribute new energy and ideas that will improve our club in the future.”

The new members were welcomed by a standing ovation by all members of the club.

If you are interested in joining Central Adirondack Kiwanis and participating in all of the child-centered service programs, you may contact membership co-chairs Doc Foley at (315) 794-9460 or Bob Teesdale at (315) 369-5425.

To make a financial contribution to the Kiwanis Kids projects, your donation may be sent to Kiwanis Club Foundation of the Central Adirondacks at PO Box 1044, Old Forge, NY 13420.