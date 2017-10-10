The Kiwanis Club of the Central Adirondacks will celebrate its 30th Anniversary of service to the children of the Central Adirondacks on Sunday, Oct. 15.

The anniversary celebration will take place with a 5 p.m. dinner at Van Auken’s Inne.

The current officers, President Michael Griffin, Vice President Sharon Kleps, Treasurer Jane Slack and Secretary Bob Van Slyke will be installed.

The club was organized on Sept. 30, 1987. Charter members were, Harold Best, Maria Bravo, Anton Carlson, Joseph Collard, Scott de Camp, Robert G. Desnoyers, Alan C. Down, Monalisa Marie Edick, Carl M. Ehrensbeck, Charles W. Eldridge, Richard Fenton, Robert D. Hall, John B. Hanford, Jon Hansen, Pamela J. LaFountain, Michele LaVeck, Maurice M Martin, John C. Metzler, Timothy J. Noonan, Aaron F. Norton, Robert Pulling, Dr. Joseph Rintrona, Danforth J. Rivet, Jr., William F. Rivet, Jr., Patrick E. Russell, Peter A. Shannon, Richard C. Sims, Audrey Streeter, Ralph N. Streeter, James L. Tille, George J. Villiere, Burt Warner and William J. Winslow. John Hanford was Charter President and Audrey Streeter was Charter Secretary.

Central Adirondack Kiwanis Programs include Adirondack Kids Day in Inlet, Books for Children, Key and Builders Clubs – Town Of Webb School, Christmas for Kids, Donations to Community Youth Programs, Food Cart for Community Food Bank, FREE Car Wash, Kamp Kiwanis Scholarships, Key Leader/HOBY Leadership Training Scholarships, Bob Thayer Memorial – Kids Holiday Movie, Kiwanis ONE Day – Main St. Benches, Kommunity Youth Activity Center, NY District Kiwanis Scholarship, Snodeo Fund Raiser for Christmas Projects, and th Student of the Month/Year Scholarship Program in partnership with Town of Webb Patrolman’s Benevolent Association.

If you are interested in attending this event, you may make reservations by phoning Mike Griffin at (315) 369-0073.

If you are interested in joining Central Adirondack Kiwanis and participating in all of the child-centered service programs, you may contact membership co-chairs Doc Foley at (315) 794-9460 or Bob Teesdale at (315) 369-5425.

To make a financial contribution to the Kiwanis Kids projects, your donation may be sent to Kiwanis Club Foundation of the Central Adirondacks at PO Box 1044, Old Forge, NY 13420.