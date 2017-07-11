The Alexandra G. Kogut Memorial Fund was created by Becky and Mark Kogut in honor of their daughter, Alexandra, to support community organizations that share her passion and kindness. Each year, several grants are awarded through this donor-advised fund of The Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties, allowing Alexandra’s spirit to live on. The funds are raised through annual events, such as the Alexandra Kogut Memorial 5K and the Alex G. Kogut Golf Tournament, as well as community donations.

The Arrowhead beach in Inlet received a grant to purchase necessary equipment, including new umbrellas and a waterproof portable defibrillator.

Grants are awarded to programs and organizations that reflect Alexandra’s passion, including swimming and her love for children.