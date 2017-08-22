Photo submitted

Come buy a chance at winning this beauty, it would be a nice way to finish your summer.

Summer is not over until the lights and fireworks go out at the Central Adirondack Association’s annual Labor Day Celebration.

On Sunday, Sept. 3, at the Old Forge Lakefront, the CAA will be sending off the summer of 2017 in style with live music by the Paul Case Band beginning at 7 p.m. The Paul Case Band plays a mix of rock, reggae and blues, with years of experience in entertaining the crowds. Be sure to bring a chair or blanket and your dancing shoes and enjoy a night of music overlooking picturesque Old Forge Pond.

Immediately following the concert, the raffle drawing for the 2017 Ford Mustang will be held. In addition to the new car, 10 cash prizes will be awarded; second prize is $10,000, third prize is $3,000, fourth through eighth prizes are $1,000 each and ninth through 11th prize is $500 cash each.

Only 999 tickets will be sold at $100 each, and they are going fast. Don’t wait until the day of the drawing to purchase your ticket because you’ll probably be disappointed. This is the Central Adirondack Association’s major fundraiser, which helps finance other events throughout the year like Snodeo, Winter Carnival, ADK Christmas on Main Street, the Antique and Classic Car Show and Snofest. The funds also help support other local organizations that the CAA partners with such as CAP-21, the Old Forge Library, View, Old Forge Little League and so many others.

At dusk, the evening will end with a spectacular firework display for all our visitors and residents to enjoy and reflect on as summer in our Adirondacks transitions into fall.