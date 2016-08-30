Photo by Cathy Bowsher Julia Potrzeba gets ready to flip for Labor Day fun.

By M. Lisa MonroeExpress Editor

Labor Day is the summer’s big send off, but that doesn’t mean that there isn’t plenty to do in Old Forge and Inlet.

If you’re lucky enough to have turned your three-day weekend into a four-day weekend, the fun starts on Friday, Sept. 2, with the First Friday Art Walk in Old Forge. Merchants and organizations throughout town will put their emphasis on the arts and artists. There is live music to be enjoyed in different shops, and some places will even have finger food for visitors. Gallery 3040 will have painter Judy Soprano on hand and there will be drinks, music and food; Ken Thibado of The Lights are On Design Studio will be available to answer your questions about how he goes about creating his gorgeous pieces of jewelry; the Old Forge Library is hosting an artist’s reception for nature artist Dale Risney and 5 Corners Cafe will be decked out with art from Lynne Ballou. Each of the 19 participating venues will have something special for you to experience.

All weekend long Mountainman and Tickner’s will rent you canoes or kayaks. You can rent a kayak and paddle off down the Moose at either location. The phone number for Tickner’s is (315) 369-6286 and the phone number at Mountainman is (315) 369-2300. Either of these places will be able to help get you paddling no matter how much experience you have.

If you’d rather be on a bigger boat, piloted by someone else, Old Forge Lake Cruises or Raquette Lake Navigation might be the place for you. Old Forge Lake Cruises offers tours around the Fulton Chain of Lakes and Raquette Lake Navigation offers scenic cruises of lovely Raquette Lake. The phone number for Raquette Lake Navigation is (315) 354-5532, the number for Old Forge Lake Cruises is (315) 369-6473.

If you’d like to pilot your own motorboat, Rivett’s Marine, located right on the Old Forge Lakefront rents boats, as does Palmer Point, located seven miles north of Old Forge. The number at Palmer Point is (315) 357-5594 and Rivett’s number is (315) 369-3123.

If seeing the Adirondacks from the air is more your style, give Payne’s Air Service a call. They have been flying in this area for over 50 years and the views from the sky are astounding. Their number is (315) 357-3971.

What trip to Old Forge is complete without a visit to the Enchanted Forest Water Safari? It’s been a family tradition for 60 years.

If you’d rather be inside, check with View at (315) 369-6411. They offer classes and workshops sure to unleash your inner artist.

While you’re in town keep an eye out for artists out painting in the “plein air.” View invites artists from all around to come and paint in our beautiful park during Labor Day weekend. There will usually be painters on the Green Bridge, at the lakefront and in town in Old Forge. Many of them will be happy to speak with you, but be courteous, some artists want to be left alone. Starting at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 3, at View, the Old Forge Plein Air Paint Out Art Auction starts. You can bid on art work and enjoy raffles.

Earlier in the day on Sept. 3, Inlet holds its Memory Walk to help the fight against Alzheimer’s Disease. Registration will begin at 1 p.m., the memory flower garden will be planted at 1:45 p.m., and the walk to and from Eagle Bay (a distance of three miles) will take place at 2 p.m. If anyone wishes to participate but can’t walk that far, golf carts with drivers, will be available. A bus will follow the route so that tired walkers can board at any point.

Registration and donation may be done at the event or ahead of time online. Go to alz.org and click on “find your walk.” You will then be asked to enter the zip code for Inlet, 13360.

Anyone contributing at least the registration fee of $25 will receive a free t-shirt and ticket for lunch.

The fun continues with family and friends at the Park Ave. Building in Old Forge where the Falling Leaves Craft Fair takes place on Saturday, Sept. 3 starting at 10 a.m. This show features one-of-a-kind hand-crafted items and the admission of $2 benefits charities and non profit organizations. Make a contribution, meet the artists, and eat delicious food.

Maybe you’re in the mood for Bingo? Bingo is at the Old Forge Firehall on Sept. 3, doors open at 6:30 p.m., games start at 7 p.m.

On Sunday, Sept. 4, the CAP-PY Duck Derby takes over the Moose River by the dam in Old Forge. Duck adoption tickets are sold from noon to around 12:15 p.m. and the ducks are dumped between 12:15 and 12:30. Come and root for your duck to make it to the finish line first. There are 13 prizes available from cash to movie passes and you will have a chance to win $100,000 as well as tickets to see Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden. You can adopt a duck ahead of time by going online to cap-21.org.

The weekend’s festivities in Old Forge come to a close starting at 2 p.m. with Elvis impersonator Joe Angerosa entertaining at the lakefront. Paul Case and his band will begin playing at 7 p.m. and the winners of the car raffle will be announced during his show. The fireworks will begin at dark, weather permitting.

There is so much to do and so much to see, we wish summer would never end. Even though summer is drawing to a close, fall brings beauty and fun all its own.