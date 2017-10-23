View announces the third event of its Ladies Night Out series at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 26. Ladies Night Out will occur on the last Thursday of every month with new activities and themes per event.

Grab all your girlfriends and head over to View for a fun-filled night of relaxation, creating and indulging. During this month’s event, everyone will receive two free signature drink tickets for our ghostly cocktail, with additional alcohol available for purchase. Non-alcoholic drinks will be free throughout the night. The night starts off at 6:30 p.m. with Zumba to get your blood pumping. Bring a towel and cool down while you relax by painting Halloween tea lights while sipping ghostly cocktails and snacking on finger foods.

You must be 21 years or older to purchase tickets. Tickets are $20, deadline to register is Oct. 24. Tickets can be purchased at ViewArts.org or by calling (315) 369-6411.