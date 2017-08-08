The Summer Concert Series held on the Old Forge Lakefront on Sunday evenings at 7 p.m. will feature the Double Barrel Blues Band on Aug. 13.

The Double Barrel Blues Band is a modern blues group known for their aggressive guitar and authentic blues sounds. They offer original music and tunes that you can shake a leg to. Their double guitar sound featuring Mark Cloutier and John Hart sets them apart from traditional blues groups by incorporating a blend of traditional and rock n’ roll tones that can whisper at times and also scream mercy. Their overall approach is reminiscent of the early blues that come straight from the heart. They recently released their 3rd album titled “Can Ya Feel It.”

Everyone is welcome for this free concert, and all should bring a chair or a blanket. The Summer Concert Series is sponsored by the Town of Webb.