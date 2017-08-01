By coaches

Rick LeClair

and Jim TenEyck

If you missed the first inning of Tuesday evening’s softball game between the Raquette Lake Mudsliders and Matt’s Hot Screamers at Arrowhead Park, you missed the fireworks. These “fireworks” came well before dark, but definitely had those in the large crowd of spectators looking skyward. After the smoke had cleared, the league leading Screamers had answered a two run Mudslider first inning, with a six spot of their own, compliments of two decisive blasts off the bats of DeDe Ste. Marie and Crystal LaPorte, in route to a 7-4 victory.

The game featured the teams with the two best records in the league. The Hot Screamers (5-0) and the Mudsliders (5-1), finally able to make up a game originally scheduled for May 30, both started the game off by putting runs on the board early.

In the top of the first inning, the Mudsliders drew first blood, by scoring two unearned runs. The usually sure-handed Screamers spotted their opponents a two run lead, with some shoddy work in the field. It was obvious the lay off of two weeks, and an “emergency make shift” infield had the team temporarily out of sorts.

Coming to bat in the home half of the inning, the girls struck with the thunder and lightning of a summer Adirondack storm—fast and furious. The mark of a truly great team is to answer adversity, by being intense, while not being tense. It took the girls exactly two batters to tie the game.

Kimmie Vrigian ripped a single to start the rally, and the always reliable Ste. Marie, quickly evened the score at 2-2, with her 4th home run of the season. The storms’ thunder had arrived, and the lightning would soon follow. Speedy Lindsay Paluck then beat out an infield hit. Heather Levi, and Kyle Hauser followed with two more singles to loaded the bases with no outs, and the storm was gaining intensity. After a pop out, lightning finally struck off the bat off LaPorte, who blasted a grand slam home run to deep left center field, in what would prove to be the game winner. In a matter of minutes, and seven batters sent to the plate, the veteran Screamers had turned a two run deficit, into a 6-2 lead.

In the third inning, the hosts added a single run to make the score 7-2. Melanie Levi worked a walk to start the inning. With one out, Vrigian and Ste. Marie delivered again with back to back singles to score Levi.

After a shaky first inning, the Screamers returned to their usual defensive form, allowing only one more hit, in innings two through six, and playing smart defense. Hauser struck out six, handed out only one walk, and allowed only six total hits in the contest.

The Mudsliders would tally two runs with two outs in their half of the seventh inning, when Lauren Fix hit a two run homer, to make the final score 7-4. Fix proved to be a tough out all evening, having three of her teams’ six hits, while playing great defense. The shortstop started a double play, and made a diving stop with runners on base, that prevented the Screamers from blowing the game open in the middle innings.

Offensively the Screamers were lead by LaPorte and Ste. Marie, who were both two for three. LaPorte, had a double, in addition to her grand slam, and four RBI’s. Ste. Marie accounted for the other three RBI’s, with her homer, and a single. Vrigian, Hauser, and H. Levi also came up big, all going two for three, with Levi narrowly missing a homer, with a double off the fence. Paluck and M. Levi, also had hits in the Screamers 12 hit attack.

The win secures the Screamers a number one seed, and home field advantage, throughout the upcoming league playoffs, beginning at home on Aug. 8. The number four seed opponent has yet to be determined, but will be either Speculator (4-3) or Basil’s Angels (3-3). Basils will play Eagle Bay this evening, Aug. 1, and the outcome will determine the Screamers opponent. A Basils’ win, will give them the final playoff spot, by virtue of their earlier win over Speculator, giving them the tie breaker, in head to head competition.

The loss by Raquette L. drops them into third place in the league standings, behind North Creek’s Black Widows. Even though both teams end the regular season with identical 5-2 records, the Black Widows gain the number two seed, by virtue of their previous win over the Mudsliders, and thus, a home game in the first round of the play offs.

The Screamers have one final regular season game at 6:30 p.m., tonight, Aug. 1, in Long Lake.