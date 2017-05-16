By Dave Clark

For the Express

Both the boys and girls track teams took part in the very competitive Oneida Track Invitational held last Friday evening, May 12. Just the few kids that qualified could take part and some other that did qualify were at a music trip to Washington, DC.

The highlight of the evening was Levi’s run in the 800 meter run. Last year Levi broke the school record with a fine 2:25.l8 time that broke the long standing record by Carla Barker who had a 2:27.5 run. Running against great competition brought out the best in Levi, a fierce competitor, and she ended up placing second with a new school record of 2:21.53. Levi was only one second off the winning time.

Other girls who competed at the meet that had good results were Emily Greene ran a 1:17.76 in the 400 meter hurdles and finished in 12th place, Levi had a 28.89 time in the 200 meter dash with Alexis Hollister right behind her in 29.19 and Rachel Smith rand a 5:18.06 1500 meter run to finish in 12th.

For the boys, the best result came from Tyler Kearns who ran a 1:01.4 time in the 400 meter hurdles. That was good for fourth place overall. Nick Olsen had a personal best time of 56. 45 in the 400 meter dash and Noah Lamphear and Tyler Rudolph finished well with triple jumps of 36’ 11” and 36’ 4”.