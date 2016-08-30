By CATHY BOWSHER

Express Staff

After over 12 and half years of service to the Niccolls Memorial Presbyterian Church, in Old Forge, the Rev. Lawrence Bartel and his family will be leaving Old Forge. Many are saddened by the news of his departure as Bartel and family are valued members of the community, “Bartel, well, he is more of a community pastor than anything,” says Mary Brophy-Moore, “He is pretty extraordinary.”

Bartel encourages his ministry to explore the Adirondack Mountains and take Sabbath walks, “For me, walking is essentially prayer and in that praying is listening,” says Bartel. Bartel and family will relocate to the Oxford Presbyterian Church, in Oxford, Ohio, where he will continue his ministry to a congregation of over 200 members. Bartel and wife Amy, will be closer to their immediate family in Ohio.

“The move is good, they wanted to raise their children closer to their parents in Ohio,” says Brophy. Bartel and family will relocate by the end of September.

In the meantime, the Niccolls Memorial Presbyterian church community will be conducting a nationwide search for a new reverend to lead the ministry for the church. A transitional interim pastor will take over until a new pastor can be found.

“The TIP will be temporary, but some have been known to stay for two years,” says Brophy-Moore.

Good luck, Bartel family, and thank you for your years of service