Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY-21) has introduced H.R. 6285–the Canadian Snowbird Visa Act–legislation to extend by two months the time Canadians who own or lease a home in the United States can travel in the United States.

“In the North Country, we know how important Canadian visitors are to our small business owners and to our tourism economy,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “In my district, we share the St. Lawrence River with our Canadian friends who frequently cross the border in the summer months to boat, hike, kayak, or visit one of our many historical sites. Providing them with an extra two months to engage in these activities will support many small businesses, grow jobs, and foster an ever closer relationship with our northern neighbor. I urge my colleagues to support this important legislation.”

Canada is the number one source on international visitors to the United States. Many of these visitors own or rent homes in the United States and spend their winters along our beaches or in our national parks. Current law only allows Canadian visitors 182 days to enjoy all that the United States can offer, meaning that even quick jaunts across the border at other times of the year, must be carefully planned. This legislation will provide retired Canadians who own or lease a home in the United States with an additional two months to shop, travel, or recreate.