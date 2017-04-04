The Kiwanis Club of the Central Adirondacks is pleased to announce that the Student of the Month for April is Eric Lenci. Eric is the son of Dawn Lenci of Old Forge and Scott Lenci of Hamden. Eric is a senior at Town of Webb Union Free School in Old Forge.

In 2007, the Kiwanis Club of the Central Adirondacks, with the cooperation of the Town of Webb School, initiated a recognition program for senior students at the school.

Each month from October to April the school administrators will select a Student of the Month. The student selected will receive $50 and with his/her parents be invited to a Kiwanis recognition event to make a brief presentation.

In May, the Kiwanis Scholarship Committee will select a Kiwanis Student of the Year. In addition, The Town Webb Police Benevolent Association (PBA) will be partnering with Central Adirondack Kiwanis in the Student of the Year award and a PBA Student of the Year will also be selected.

The Kiwanis Student of the Year and the PBA Student of the year will each receive $500 and with parents be invited to a Kiwanis recognition event for award presentation.

The selection criteria for the Kiwanis Student of the Month are community service, academics, athletic involvement, student need and extra curricular activities.

