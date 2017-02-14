Leslie Bailey, of Old Forge, has been promoted to a new position at View, the arts center in Old Forge. As the new director of development, she reports directly to the executive director and provides key leadership, management, and administration support for all of View’s development activities.

She is responsible for View’s membership program, including business memberships, as well as gifts, annual giving campaigns, and all donor relations. In this position, she also writes grants and is the staff administrator for the program/marketing and volunteer committees. She will work with other members of the View team to promote and grow View’s programs.

Bailey has worked at View for 17 years in the areas of publicity, membership, and development. She was editor of the Adirondack Express newspaper from 2007-10 and owns the Fulton House Cottages with her husband, Jon. They have two children. Caitlin is a graduate of Town of Webb UFSD and Wellesley College, and Fern is a junior at Town of Webb UFSD.