The Old Forge Library “Lessons Learned” Poetry and Illustration Exhibit Winning Entries are traveling around town. The winning entries are currently on display at Gallery 3040 on Main Street and will remain there until April 28.

The Old Forge Hardware will exhibit the entries from April 28-May 12. Their final stop will be at the 5 Corners Cafe from May 12-May 26.

In addition to stopping to see the traveling exhibit, you are invited to stop at the library to view the rest of the exhibit and vote for your favorite entry. This year’s exhibit includes 119 poetry entries and 113 illustration entries from Herkimer and Oneida Counties and the Town of Inlet.