Answer to a common question

To the editor

I am writing this letter to try and answer the common question, “Where are the groomers? I haven’t seen them all day and the trails are bumpy.”

Short introduction, my name is Mike Ross. I have been a councilman for the Town of Webb for 15 years. I have been assigned to the liaison committee for the Trail Maintenance Dept. This committee consists of two board members who coordinate between the supervisor and the department. We discuss questions and problems and bring them back to the board for discussion. Over the years I have learned a lot about how that department operates.

Most of the time, I know if the groomers are out and when, or if there is a mechanical or weather issue that keeps them from being out.

There are five groomers for the Town of Webb. They work two shifts. The Town of Inlet, Trackside Blazers, Beaver River and the Barnstormers are all about grooming also.

Many things are a factor with grooming. We have an influx of visitors on any given Saturday which makes for high traffic. Not using the lakes is tough on some certain trails. Having temps above 20 will make grooming more challenging.

So with that being said, if you take a moment and think about the question, “Why are the trails bumpy?” or “I haven’t seen a groomer all day, where are they?” Here is an example. A groomer leaves the barn in Old Forge to groom notorious Trail 5. It takes over three hours to go one way, six feet wide, 10 miles an hour, turn around and head back. Sometimes you get lucky enough to go from Daiker’s back to Eagle Bay one more time before heading all the way back to town. One pass, over eight hours. Now consider Saturday traffic and consider what the temp is. When it is 20 degrees it is just moving snow around. Think about how much snow you have to work with. So now think about when a groomer heads out to Brantingham or McKeever, a long way out, a long way in. Consider the traffic and temps.

It’s a bit frustrating to hear these questions knowing what the crews do. There is no way to keep the white highways bump-free when negative factors outweigh the work put in. The Town of Webb and the Town of Inlet put time effort and money into making the best it can be, trying to make it a wonderful vacation experience. The bar talk may turn to a more positive discussion of how and why all of us that live here try to make it better for everyone to visit. If as business owners and employees of business and town employees we can give a positive answer to our visitors questions about trails and roads, we can actually do a great job of giving our visitors a good experience.

To end this article I would like to mention that along with many dollars spent on advertising and maintaining our trails, our town police department works hard doing their job to keep you safe. We have a large volunteer EMS/Fire Department that is always there to assist participants in our winter sport. Our town employees were out while we were relaxing or out on New Year’s Eve. They work on holidays and weekends. That’s what all of us that live and work here do. But we should remember that there are people who are working when we’re having a good time.

I hope that this explanation helps those who questioned the conditions of the trail or had to answer those kinds of questions, (think about it).

Mike Ross

Daiker’s Brookside Lodging

Town Councilman