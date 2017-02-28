Criticism is important for those in power

To the editor,

Any competent, mature leader of a democratic organization, whether it be a group, religion, community or nation, must learn to live with, and even appreciate, criticism. It is as important as the compliments one gets. It allows the leader to hear all sides of an issue, and explore options, thus arriving at decisions that are equitable and wise.

Hopefully President Donald Trump will accept this as a vital part of his new leadership position. By so doing, our pluralistic democracy will continue to flourish.

Timothy Hume Behrendt, Minister/Counselor

Cold Brook