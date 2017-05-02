It’s important to be aware of the signs and symptoms of domestic abuse

To the editor,

The Domestic Violence Program of Herkimer County received over 1,300 calls to its hotline last year. In 2016, this program assisted 496 victims of domestic violence within Herkimer County. Awareness about the prevalence of this social issue within our community is crucial to combating it. We are writing on behalf of the Domestic Violence Task Force of Herkimer County, a group of professionals from various agencies who work together with the Domestic Violence Program, including law enforcement, schools, and county and community agencies.

Everyone in the community, especially those who work with the public professionally, should understand the dynamics of domestic violence. Abuse usually increases in frequency and severity over time. Abuse takes on many forms, including physical, verbal, sexual, emotional, and even financial. Abuse is not simply an anger management or substance abuse issue, it is a systematic way for an abuser to gain and maintain power and control over their victim.

If any of your readers know someone who might be in a controlling relationship, they should know that supporting a victim is the best way to help. Abusers often isolate their victims, cutting them off from family members and friends, making their victim easier to control. As frustrating as this is, it is important for friends and family of a victim to make it clear that they will always be there for the victim: to listen and support.

Another great way to help is to refer the victim to the Domestic Violence Program of Herkimer County. This program provides a safe shelter, counseling, advocacy, referrals, and a 24-hour hotline at (315) 866-0458.

Prevention is the key to ending the cycle of violence. Teaching children and teens what a respectful relationship looks like is an important factor in preventing dating abuse. Young people should learn the red flags of an abusive relationship to help them avoid getting into a dangerous situation. If a person is acting jealous or controlling, this may constitute abuse that could get worse over time. Examples of this might be constantly texting to “check up on” their partner, getting angry if they don’t receive a response immediately, and accusing their partner of cheating.

The more our community understands the dynamics of abuse, the better we can all work together to recognize it, prevent it, and stop it. If there are any community professionals who would like to join the task force, please reach out to the Domestic Violence Program. Anyone can find us on our Facebook by searching Domestic Violence Program of Herkimer County.

Thank you,

Domestic Violence Task Force of Herkimer County